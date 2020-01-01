Medium Haired Herding Dogs

Want to know more about medium haired herding dogs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

4 Results
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
The Pembroke Welsh corgi is an active, intelligent, and beloved breed that has become extremely popular in recent years. Find out why people love corgis (and their little legs).
German Shepherd
The ever-loyal German shepherd consistently ranks at the top of the most popular dog breeds in America, and it's easy to see why. With their calm, confident demeanor, these protective pups are eager to please and quick to learn.
Border Collie
Border collies are intelligent dogs full of energy and a strong desire to herd anything—and everything—around them. Learn more about living with border collies.
Australian Shepherd (Aussie)
Australian shepherds are intelligent, loyal, energetic dogs that love spending quality time exploring with their owners. Learn more about living with Aussies.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com