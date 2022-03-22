The field spaniel is happy in almost any home, including apartments in bustling cities, but they do require daily exercise and room to roam. "They need to run, play, and work out on a daily basis to stay healthy and happy," says Aaron Rice, a dog trainer with more than 15 years of experience and co-owner of Stayyy. "Luckily, they are intelligent enough to get their exercise from playing with you or other dogs in your neighborhood."