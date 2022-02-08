The Eurasier is a confident, calm, and gentle dog who is reserved when meeting strangers yet incredibly loyal to her family . Standing between 19–24 inches at the shoulder and weighing in between 40–70 pounds, the Eurasier was bred to be a companion dog and is happiest being just that—a loving part of the family.

Although she fits into almost any family, the Eurasier is a rare breed in North America . According to the United States Eurasier Club (USEC) , only about 450 dogs live on the entire continent and only about 150 are in the U.S.

Appearance

One look at a Eurasier and you may think she's a chow chow or part Samoyed , and you wouldn't be wrong. The Eurasier is the result of intentional breeding, first between a chow and a "wolfspitz" (aka a keeshond ). Then the Samoyed was introduced to enhance these pups' friendly nature. Even though she's a mix of these dogs, the Eurasier is her own breed.

Eurasiers are floofy, medium-sized dogs that can have red, gray, fawn, and black fur.

Standing between 19–24 inches at the shoulder and weighing up to 70 pounds, the Eurasier has a double coat that's straight and of a medium length, though slightly longer around her neck and the back of her legs. Eurasier colors can be red, fawn, black, wolfgray, or sable. She may have black markings and, due to her chow chow lineage, her tongue may be purple or spotted.

On the other end of this medium-sized dog is a thick, high-set tail that's carried forward on the back, often in a tight curl.

Temperament

According to the breed club , the Eurasier is loving, intelligent , and loyal, and she's an integral part of her family. Though she doesn't need constant interaction, a Eurasier does want to be where the action is and she'll follow her family around to see what's going on.

"Eurasiers tend to be calm and self confident dogs, and they are extremely loyal and devoted to their immediate family," says Emily Wilson, DVM, veterinary expert with Fuzzy . "They are extremely observant dogs generally in regards to their surroundings, and they can be reserved with strangers initially."

As with most dogs, it's best to socialize your Eurasier puppy and train her early on so she adapts to different environments and situations. This will ensure she's as comfortable out in the world as she is at home. Socialization is especially important for Eurasiers, who can be uncomfortable around new people at first.

Eurasier dogs were bred to be companions, and they're happy to fill that house dog role today.

"Eurasiers are very thoughtful and perceptive, and [they] will take their time assessing each new person they encounter before deciding to which degree they will interact with the person," says Wendy Schuyler, president of the United States Eurasier Club . "They tend to maintain a certain level of reserve until they have gotten to know, like, and trust people outside of their family unit."

But, Schuyler adds, this reserved behavior varies with each dog. "Some Eurasiers are quick to enjoy making a new friend, while others take longer to warm up to a new person, and still others will have a tendency to remain reserved with most non-family members," she explains. "Eurasiers are not fearful, just cautious and discerning."

Living Needs

If you're looking for an amenable and adaptable dog, the Eurasier may be for you. "They are often very tolerant with younger children and are overall affectionate dogs," Wilson says.

According to the USEC, a Eurasier dog easily fits into all types of families and lifestyles, from living with children and seniors to making herself at home in an apartment , house, or on a farm or ranch. She'll also get along well with other dogs or cats in the home, and she's always down for some playtime in the fenced backyard .

"Many Eurasiers live happily in multi-pet homes," Schuyler says. In fact, Eurasiers are sometimes called "cat charmers."

closeup of an eurasier puppy looking at camera

closeup of an eurasier with his tongue out

Left: Because of their chow chow parentage, it's not uncommon for Eurasiers to have blue or spotted tongues. | Credit: fotolinchen / Getty