Entlebucher Mountain Dog

Entlebucher Urinary Syndrome (EUS) is a genetic condition that causes the ureter (the tube connecting the kidney to the bladder) to develop in the wrong place. Affected dogs experience symptoms like bladder infections and chronic urine dribbles or leakage. Mild cases can be treated with medication; surgery to remove the affected kidney may be necessary to address more serious cases of UES. The disease may also lead to renal failure and death. It affects less than 3 percent of dogs, Hahn says.