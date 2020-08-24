English Springer Spaniel

The term “spaniel” was first used to describe a breed of dog in the 1576 Treatise of Englishe Dogs. By the turn of the 19th century, dogs of the same spaniel litters were being seperated into “springing,” “hawking,” and “cocking” classes, based primarily on size and weight. This eventually led to the separation of the cocker, springer, and hawking (now the Welsh springer) spaniels into genetically different breeds, with the English springer being recognized in 1902 by the English Kennel Club. The English springer came to America in 1907, and was first registered with the AKC in 1910.