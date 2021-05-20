Because an English shepherd is such a hard worker, he's a stickler for rules. The English Shepherd Club says he has a strong sense of order and can come across as a bit bossy. You can think of him as a furry control freak—he'll work hard to keep everything running smoothly. If you take him to an off-leash dog park, he might alert you to anything he finds alarming, such as a dog that's playing too rough, or try to right the wrong himself.