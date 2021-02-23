They value your companionship so much that you shouldn't leave your English setters alone for too long. It might result in your dog chewing or barking while you're away—hallmark symptoms of separation anxiety. This breed can live in both warm or cold climates. They'll love to run around in the snow, but make sure they don't spend too much time romping around in the white stuff. If you're uncomfortable outside, assume your English setter is, too. When the weather is warmer, you'll want to limit his time outside and make sure he has plenty of shade and access to water.