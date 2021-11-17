English Foxhound

"In general, the most satisfying exercise to dogs is the ability to have freedom of movement and to engage in species- and breed-specific behaviors," says Kim Krug, DVM, veterinary behavior resident at Animal Behavior Clinic in Portland, Ore. In the case of English foxhounds, this might look like going on a walk in which your dog is free to follow his nose or letting him play with another dog. "Think about what your dog would choose to do if a leash wasn't there," Krug continues. "If your dog would choose to run instead of walk, or walk with his nose to the ground, or roll in smells, we are likely best served if we can come up with outlets for him to engage in that type of exercise."