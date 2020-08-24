English Cocker Spaniel

Here’s one of the most important things you need to know about English cocker spaniels: They can get chunky. They’re not afraid of the dinner bowl, they WILL sneak (or straight up steal) any food they can get close to, and if they aren’t exercised properly, those extra calories will add up. So as the responsible one in this relationship, it’s up to you to monitor their diet, and to keep them moving and active throughout their life. As your pup ages and activity levels may drop, it’ll be important to adjust his food intake. Talk to your vet to ensure your dog is reducing calories without sacrificing nutrients.