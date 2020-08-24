Dutch shepherds are a healthy breed overall. Hip dysplasia can be an issue as dogs age. If you’ve got a long-haired shepherd you’ll want to have their thyroids screened, and the rough-haired versions will need to be checked for Goniodysplasia, especially before breeding. “A number of eye conditions can be mitigated through care,” says Michelle Beck, DVM, CCRT, CVA-Veterinarian, with the Backlund Animal Clinic in Omaha, Neb. Once they reach adulthood (2–3 years of age) it’s important to have your Dutch shepherd checked at least once a year for intraocular pressures. Additionally, there are some genetic conditions that are associated with this breed, including allergies, inflammatory bowel disease, pannus, masticatory myositis, and cryptorchidism. For optimal health, keep your Dutch shepherd at a lean weight and give them an appropriate diet. “Knowing the pedigree of the dog is also helpful,” Beck adds. “Any reputable breeder should be able to provide that for all the pups they’re selling.”