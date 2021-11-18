Doxiepoo
Doxiepoo
When it comes to designer breeds, crossing a short, broad-chested dachshund with a curly-haired poodle might seem like an odd combination, but the result is an oh-so-adorable hybrid pup.
Doxiepoos are intelligent, self-confident, and spirited little pups. Little is known about how the mixed breed came to be, but dachshund and poodle mixes have become a favorite thanks to their cute appearance and affectionate personalities. Doxiepoos have moderate energy levels and a high need for mental stimulation, and these mixed breed dogs are big barkers that aren't afraid to sound the alarm, says Jennifer Gregory, vice president of Doxie by Proxy Rescue.
Appearance
The doxiepoo is not a pure breed and, with no breed standard for how these mixed breed dogs should look, there are an infinite number of factors influencing their appearance.
Depending on the traits inherited from his parent breed, your doxiepoo can be short and long like a dachshund but covered in curly poodle hair. Or, he might have longer legs and a more petite build like his poodle parent with the straight hair and long noses that define dachshunds. He can also come in a range of colors, including black, brown, grey, cream, white, and numerous color patterns.
If a doxiepoo takes after his poodle ancestry, it's possible he could be a good fit for those with allergies. Though no dog is completely hypoallergenic, poodles' curly, low-shedding hair is often well-suited for people who tend to be sneezy around dogs.
A doxiepoo's size can also be hard to pin down. Poodles can be toy, miniature, and standard sizes while dachshunds are either miniature or standard. Doxiepoos are a cross between either dachshund variety and a toy or miniature poodle. This means full-grown doxiepoos can stand anywhere between 5–15 inches tall and weigh 5–30 pounds.
"No two doxiepoos look alike," Gregory says. "But they tend to be small, fluffy dogs with more of a poodle coat."
Temperament
Just as doxiepoos differ in appearance based on traits inherited from their parent breeds, their temperaments differ, too. Both dachshunds and poodles are known for being self-confident, playful, affectionate with their families, and good with other dogs. Gregory often describes doxiepoos as, "small dogs with big dog personalities."
Another thing to know: Both dachshunds and poodles bark. A lot. Doxiepoos tend to be big barkers, too, and want to sound the alarm every time the doorbell rings, a squirrel runs past, and the mail is delivered, which makes most ill-suited to apartment living.
"There are some exceptions, but get to know the dog before bringing [him] to a home with shared walls," Gregory says.
And while doxiepoos can be independently minded, the breed is also sweet and affectionate. He'll love spending time with his family and will happily accept the role of lap dog. Even strangers can quickly win over a doxiepoo, making fast friends with the pint-sized pooches—especially if treats are involved.
Living Needs
As small dogs, doxiepoos don't need wide open spaces to thrive. With regular walks or backyard playtime, the breed can live happily in cities, suburbs, or rural areas—but think twice before bringing a doxiepoo into an apartment or townhouse. Not only may their frequent barking rack up noise complaints from the neighbors, doxiepoos with short legs and long, dachshund-like backs may struggle climbing up the stairs, especially as they get older.
Doxiepoos can get along well with family members of all ages, but Gregory recommends homes with older children (or no children) for small breed dogs—they can be more easily injured if a child drops them or trips over them. But if you teach your kids how to properly interact with pets, a doxiepoo could be the perfect buddy for your family.
Some doxiepoos may be particular about their pet pals. Both dachshunds and poodles are known to get along well with other dogs, but their historic hunting instincts could cause them to see other small animals as something to chase. Introductions to cats and other small animals should be done slowly, with caution and supervision.
Care
Most doxiepoos require minimal grooming; all it takes is regular brushing and the occasional bath to keep most doxiepoo coats looking their best. But Gregory says those who inherit a coat similar to their poodle parent, or those who have wiry hair or long locks, will need extra grooming and an occasional trip to a professional to prevent matting.
Regardless of their coat type, doxiepoos need regular nail trims, ear cleanings, and routine dental care.
Doxiepoos hail from athletic stock; poodles and dachshunds were both bred to hunt. The poodle is known as a "duck dog" in France because the breed started out as a retrieving water dog, and the dachshund was bred to burrow into holes in search of badgers. Doxiepoos aren't known as great hunting dogs, but they often retain the energy levels of their athletic working ancestors.
"Be prepared to walk your doxiepoo or spend time playing in a fenced yard," Gregory says. "They have medium energy levels and need time to exercise and sniff around to be happy."
Like all breeds, doxiepoo dogs benefit from consistent positive reinforcement-based training. Choose activities that challenge their intelligent poodle side and appeal to their independent dachshund natures. Training with treats is always a hit!
Poodles are super smart and dachshunds are known for being curious—traits that could get doxiepoos into trouble. Regular physical and mental stimulation (hello, puzzle toys) will help your doxiepoo burn off some energy and alleviate boredom.
Health
Doxiepoos have a long lifespan, living anywhere between 10–18 years. While mixed breed dogs are generally believed to have fewer health issues than purebred dogs, doxiepoos are prone to some of the same health problems as their parent breeds.
One is intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), which causes hardening of the intervertebral disc, a material that helps cushion the spaces between the discs. Dachshunds, with their long backs, are prone to the disease and doxiepoos that share a similar stature might be affected, too. IVDD causes severe pain, impairs movement, and, in severe cases, can lead to partial paralysis. Medication can be used to treat IVDD, but surgery may also be required.
Gregory suggests helping doxiepoos maintain a healthy weight and prohibiting them from jumping on or off the furniture to minimize the risk of back injuries and IVDD.
Small breeds like the dachshund and poodle are also at higher risk of luxating patella, a condition triggered when the kneecap (patella) moves out of its normal location (luxates) and makes it hard for dogs to put weight on the affected leg. While it's often not painful, more severe causes can cause chronic dislocation, which puts doxiepoos at higher risk of other injuries such as torn cruciate ligaments.
History
While not much is known about how doxiepoos came to be, their parent breeds both have long (and strikingly similar) histories.
Both dachshunds and poodles hail from Germany, and both were bred as hunting dogs. Dachshunds were bred with long, lean bodies that allowed them to burrow into holes in pursuit of badgers. Poodles, on the other hand, had the waterproof coats and strong swimming abilities needed to retrieve ducks from the water.
The dachshund and poodle mix first appeared around 2000, and their playful natures, small stature, and sometimes-hypoallergenic coats have made them a beloved designer breed.
Fun Facts
- You might sometimes hear doxiepoos called by a different name: "doxiedoodles." But despite the difference in name, the pups are one in the same.
- Doxiepoos aren't the only popular poodle mixes out there. There's also the adorable Yorkie-poo, shih-poo, Cavapoo, and so many others.
- For a daily dose of doxiepoo cuteness, follow Nutella, Teddie, and Atlas on Instagram.