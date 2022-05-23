Sweet and affectionate, dorkie dogs are a hybrid breed with Yorkshire terrier and dachshund parents. Thankfully, these endearing, intelligent pups have enough cuteness and confidence to shake off having a silly name like dorkie! This emerging cross breed is also sometimes referred to as dorkier terriers and doxie yorkies.

"Dorkies fit in well with apartment and townhouse living," says Corinne Wigfall, DVM, BVS, BVM, and consulting veterinarian with SpiritDog Training . "They love the one-on-one time and will quite happily be a lap dog."

Petite playmates, dorkies tend to be a good match for a number of people, from families to retirees, and they adapt to most living situations so long as they get spoiled with attention. Because they're so tiny, dorkies are good candidates for apartment living , but these spunky dogs need playtime and a couple of short walks a day .

Appearance

Because dorkies are a cross breed, there's no "breed standard" that defines what these dogs should look like. Even dorkie puppies born in the same litter may look totally different. But each parent has some cute, signature traits that dorkie puppies could inherit.

Dorkies are spunky, active pups who love being by their human's side and going for neighborhood adventures.

Short and stout, dachshund dogs are nicknamed "sausage" or "weiner" dogs because of their stubby little legs that support a long, barrel-like body. Yorkies, on the other hand, are among the tiniest of terriers and wear their hair in long, glam, silky tresses or trimmed shorter into a cute "puppy cut."

When it comes to dorkies, the coat colors, patterns, and lengths can be all over the board. Dachshunds alone can have smooth, wire-haired, or long-haired coats in a variety of colors and patterns. Yorkies tend to have silky coats that come in color combinations like black and tan, black and gold, blue and tan, and blue and gold. Common coat colors for dorkies, though, include red, black, brown, and blue. Both parent breeds shed some and have low-to-moderate grooming needs.

But no matter what combination of traits they inherit, full-grown dorkies will always be a small dog . Dachshunds vary from 11–32 pounds while Yorkshire terriers are tiny dogs that typically weigh under 7 pounds. When these two breeds are crossed, the result is a pup that tends to be slightly larger than her Yorkie parent, landing between 5–12 pounds with a height that can vary between 5–10 inches.

Temperament

What is a dorkie dog's personality like? They may be teeny-tiny dogs , but they're big on personality. Yorkies are sprightly, tenacious, a tad bossy, and love cuddles. The spunky dachshund is brave and curious, traits that once helped these small, sausage-shaped dogs burrow into dens to flush out prey.

"The temperament for this breed is affectionate and friendly," says Amanda Cairncross, DVM, veterinarian for mobile veterinary service The Vets .

closeup of a dorkie with his tongue out

Left: There's no dorkie breed standard, and these pups can inherit a wide range of traits from their parent breeds. | Credit: Courtesy of wafflesthedorkie / Instagram