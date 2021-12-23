Dachshund is German for "badger dog," and the breed was originally developed to live up to its name. According to the AKC, 18th-century hunters and foresters in Germany began breeding a dog physically and mentally built for pursuing badgers underground. The resulting dog is small enough to fit in badger holes, with legs that are able to dig and push soil out of the way, and a long rib cage that protects internal organs from anything sharp encountered while digging. The doxie's large teeth and courageous personality were designed for badger brawls. By the 19th century, the breed started spending more time as trained house pets than trained killers, though it's not uncommon for them to still hunt in Europe.