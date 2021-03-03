Dogue de Bordeaux (French Mastiff)

As for how they do with furry family members, that can depend on the specific dog and when he becomes a sibling. Dogues de Bordeaux raised with other animals from puppyhood tend to have a greater chance at harmony. But what about adopting an adult Dogue? "Each situation and dog is different," says Cortese, who's no stranger to this situation after working as a rescue volunteer for 10 years. "You would want to have the dogs meet in a neutral place and do a slow introduction." When it comes to cats, she says knowing the dog's history can help give you an idea, like whether or not he's lived with a cat or other small animals before. Keep in mind that Dogues de Bordeaux tend to have a high prey drive and their instincts can kick in around smaller animals, so approach the situation thoughtfully and cautiously.