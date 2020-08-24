Dogo Argentinos thrive in environments where they have plenty of room to roam and things to do, ideally a farm or ranch. “The dogo Argentino thrives in a predominantly working environment, as it was specifically bred to engage with and eradicate animals that would risk the welfare of family and farm,” Faulkner says. “Still, the dogo is very adaptable, and,when selected with guidance from a skilled breeder, can live contently in a family with less work than he was intended for.” Dogos need a good bit of attention and don’t like to be left alone for long periods of time. If left on their own for too long, they can get destructive. They have a strong prey drive and are bred to be confrontational, which can be challenging in a home with other pets. “They’re intended to be tolerant of other animals while working in a pack to subdue prey—however, they can be dominant when bored,” Faulkner says. “They shouldn’t be brought to dog parks as adults, but during socialization, they can be around other stable, well-trained dogs. Although they may not start a fight, they’re likely to end it.”