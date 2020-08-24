Doberman Pinscher

One look at a Doberman should absolutely tell you these guys aren’t couch potatoes. While a Dobie can adapt to living in an apartment, they’re still going to need some daily outside time, the AKC says. A good run or a vigorous game of fetch should do the trick, though the breed will also be more than happy to participate in obedience, agility, or flyball competitions as well. Dobermans can do well with other dogs and even cats if they are socialized properly at a young age. While the dogs have high territorial instincts, they don’t have much in the way of prey drive and shouldn’t be too concerned with chasing smaller animals out of the yard.