Known as the "gentlemen of the terrier group," the Dandie Dinmont terrier is an affectionate social butterfly with a distinct doggy hairdo that's hard to miss.

Originally bred to "go to ground" after otters and badgers, this Scottish pup's hunting days are far behind him. In fact, Dandies are exceedingly rare today , and you might not ever see one outside of the show ring. But if you're lucky enough to have one in your family, you'll have a devoted, happy companion.

Appearance

The Dandie Dinmont is no run-of-the-mill terrier. They come in one of two colors—mustard or pepper. Pepper pups can range from a "dark bluish black to light silvery gray," according to the breed standard , while mustard Dandie Dinmont terriers can range from a red-brown to light fawn. Their coat is wiry with lighter, silky fur on their legs and underside.

Dandie Dinmont terriers don't have the go-go-go energy other terriers might; most just need a daily walk to be happy.

But what really stands out about this breed is the large, round head. The Dandie Dinmont terrier's domed noggin is perfect for housing his big brain and sports a fluffy tuft of impossibly soft fur (ideal for head pats!). This silky head hair is also lighter in color, matching the hair on his underside.

Dandies are also rather stout, standing only between 8–11 inches while weighing up to 24 pounds. There's a natural curve in their bodies ( according to the Dandie Dinmont Terrier Club of America (DDTCA), "there are no straight lines"). Floppy ears frame their wide head and large, dark hazel eyes complete their one-of-a-kind look.

Temperament

Along with their unique appearance, Dandie Dinmont terriers also boast a charming and funny personality. Sandra Hickson, show chairman and principal for judges' education at the DDTCA, says they can be quite gamey and terrier-ish thanks to their origins as four-legged vermin control, but they also make great house dogs.

