Because of his history as a working dog, your Dalmatian will often greet you in the morning with a look that says, "what are we doing today?" He needs to keep his mind active and paws moving and would love to join you on long hikes, jogs, or bike rides. Dals are always down for a game of fetch, and regular play and daily walkies will keep him happy in between longer adventures. He also excels in dog sports including agility, rally, barn hunt, lure coursing, dock diving, and road trials with horses. If he doesn't get enough exercise, this typically quiet breed can become noisy and get into trouble as he tries to keep himself entertained.