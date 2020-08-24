Easily recognized by its long body and stubby legs, the small and spunky dachshund (pronounced dahks-hund) has long been a family favorite. Though they may not look it, dachshunds were bred as ferocious hunters, employed on the trail to crawl into badger and rabbit holes to flush out their prey. Still sometimes used as hunting dogs, most modern dachshunds are just as happy with plenty of daily play followed by lazing around the home with their humans. Their size and low-maintenance requirements make them adaptable to nearly any living situation, but beware: These little hounds can make some mighty noises. Keep reading to learn all about the dachshund.

Left: The smooth coat, like the one on this red dachshund, is the most common of the three coat types. | Credit: Jessica Shaver Photography / Getty

Center: While their coats make them look quite different from their smooth-coated kin, wirehair or rough-haired dachshunds share all same traits. | Credit: Anni Sommer / Getty