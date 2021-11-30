Curlies have dense fur with small, tight curls that are distinct from one another—a bit like a perm! These curls cover most of their body, including up their neck, down their legs, and on their tails. Their ears are covered in curls, too, but they may be slightly looser and more relaxed. The only places where they have straight hair are their faces and the front parts of their legs. The dense mass of waves helps to protect the curly-coated retriever from the elements, which makes these dogs great hiking, swimming, and adventuring companions.