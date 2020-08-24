When brushing his coat, be sure to get as close to the skin as you possibly can (very gently, of course). The hair closest to the skin is most likely to get matted and needs more care. Pay close attention when their adult coat begins to grow in around 1 year old, as it’s especially prone to matting. Use a metal comb or pin brush to groom your coton de Tulear—traditional ball-end brushes can damage your pup’s delicate hair. You can let your coton grow their signature long locks, or keep them in a “puppy cut” for easier grooming. If your coton’s coat does become matted, keep brushing sessions short and offer lots of praise and rewards for their patience as you work out the tangles.