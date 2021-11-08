Corgipoo
Corgipoo
|height
|
|weight
|
|life span
|
|breed size
|
|good with
|
|temperament
|
|intelligence
|
|shedding amount
|
|exercise needs
|
|energy level
|
|barking level
|
|drool amount
|
|breed group
|
|coat length/texture
|
|colors
|
|patterns
|
|other traits
|
The corgipoo, also known as the corgidoodle, is a cross between a corgi (typically a Pembroke Welsh corgi) and a poodle (typically a miniature or toy poodle). This small, spunky hybrid breed inherits many of the same lovable attributes that have made her parent breeds so popular, including intelligence, playfulness, loyalty, and over-the-top cuteness. Though there aren't a ton of corgipoo breeders out there, this designer breed is worth checking out if you're looking for a sweet new companion.
"The corgipoo is a gorgeous and loving little mixed breed dog who longs to be part of the family," says Linda Simon, MVB, MRCVS, consulting veterinarian at FiveBarks. "They are high-spirited, playful, and enjoy being around humans for companionship. They have become a popular hybrid during the last couple of decades, not least due to their intelligence and tendency to be low-shedding dogs. For a young family, they are often a great choice."
Appearance
Because they're a hybrid of two breeds—corgis and poodles—individual corgipoo dogs can have very different appearances, depending on which physical characteristics they inherited from their parents. But no matter which way your corgipoo leans, she's bound to be utterly adorable.
"Mixed breeds can have a resemblance to both parent breeds, or lean toward one or the other," says Megan Conrad, BVMS, a licensed veterinarian with Hello Ralphie.
Because the two parent breeds are on the smaller side, adult corgipoos tend to be petite, too. Pembroke Welsh corgi dogs typically stand between 10–12 inches tall, while miniature poodles are between 10–15 inches tall. This means there's a good chance your corgipoo will fall somewhere in that range as well. Corgis weigh up to 30 pounds and miniature poodles weigh between 10–15 pounds, so your corgipoo will likely be relatively lightweight and compact, though it can vary based on the individual dog.
Thanks to their mixed-breed heritage, corgipoo puppies can inherit the short, thick double coat of the Pembroke Welsh corgi, the curly or corded coat of the miniature poodle, or somewhere in between.
Pembroke Welsh corgis and poodles, in particular, come in a vast array of colors and markings. Because of this parent breed diversity, a corgipoo's coat can span the rainbow, from brown and apricot to red, black, gray, fawn, and much more.
The ears of this corgi-poodle mix dog may stand up like corgi ears or flop like poodle ears, Conrad says. They can have long tails like the poodle, or a stumpy rump like the corgi butt.
Temperament
In addition to being supremely cute, corgipoos have fun, upbeat, and friendly personalities that make them a joy to be around.
"Corgipoos are sociable, friendly, loyal, and energetic," Conrad says.
This hybrid breed inherits the big brains and high energy levels of corgis and poodles, which means they need lots of exercise and mental stimulation to be on their best behavior. They'll love taking leisurely strolls through the neighborhood, playing an invigorating game of tug-of-war in the living room, or chasing after a ball in the backyard.
"They're a good companion dog for anyone who is moderately active," Conrad says. "They can generally fit well into any family, which makes them a popular breed for a companion pet."
To ensure your corgipoo adoption goes as smoothly as possible, know that these dogs also need something to keep their active minds busy, too—food puzzles and interactive toys can help them stay engaged.
Corgipoos are versatile and adaptable, which makes them a great fit for first-time pet owners and families. Though they can tolerate being left alone, corgipoos are happiest when they can be near their people. They also tend to be loyal, just like corgis, which can make them highly affectionate family members who are good with kids.
Living Needs
Corgipoos can thrive anywhere, from high-rise apartment buildings to suburban homes with big backyards. But no matter their living environment, corgipoos need access to a securely fenced yard and they should always be walked on leash, lest they get distracted by neighborhood smells and squirrels!
Corgipoos get along well with other dogs, especially if they've been socialized from a young age. They can also be gentle with cats, particularly family cats they've been raised with, but it's always a good idea to supervise interactions between household pets until you're sure they're accustomed to one another. The same goes for kids, especially younger children, who may inadvertently be too rough with these diminutive dogs (though corgipoos typically love children!).
Because of their very big brains, corgipoos are quick learners and can be easy to train (especially when yummy treats, praise, and petting are on the line!). That said, these pups do have a mind of their own, so it's best to start positive reinforcement training early and enroll your corgipoo puppy in training classes to help them get a jumpstart on good manners, favorable behaviors, and fun tricks.
And while they need daily exercise, they're pretty tiny and have short legs, so corgipoos may not make the best running or long-distance hiking companions. You may need to encourage them to take breaks until they learn to self-moderate.
"The corgipoo will never be an award-winning athlete, largely due to their body size," says Simon. "However, they do enjoy getting outside for fresh air, an opportunity to sniff, and time to socialize and explore. You should dedicate at least 45 minutes a day to outdoor time with them. They also enjoy having their mind stimulated with puzzles, interactive games, and a variety of training techniques."
Care
Grooming is a great way to bond with your corgipoo. The type and frequency of grooming that your corgipoo needs depends on her coat, which can vary based on which traits she inherited from her parent breeds.
Corgis, for instance, have thick double coats that are prone to frequent shedding, so brushing every week (and more often during the spring and fall) can help keep owners' homes dust bunny-free. Poodles also need to be combed or brushed regularly to prevent mats from forming, and they need regular trips to the groomer for their signature hairdo (or an owner who isn't afraid to use the clippers themselves!).
Your corgipoo will likely need some combination of these grooming requirements, depending on her coat's texture, length, and shedding levels. To start, try brushing your corgipoo every few days and giving her a bath once a month (or more frequently if she tends to get dirty or stinky from romping outside). An experienced groomer can also offer advice and guidance on your individual corgipoo's specific coat.
"They are generally low shedding, depending on which breed their coat favors," Conrad says. "Daily brushing or combing is a good idea and if their coat is the curly poodle-type, they may need to visit a groomer regularly."
Regardless of their coat type, all corgipoos benefit from having their ears cleaned regularly so debris doesn't build up over time, and their nails should be trimmed short.
Health
Hybrid breeds like corgipoos typically inherit the same health risks as their parent breeds. So when it comes to the adorable corgipoo, this means it's a good idea to understand the common health issues of poodles and corgis.
Corgis have an expected lifespan of 12–13 years, and while they're generally very healthy, these pups can easily become overweight if they don't get enough exercise or they eat too many treats. Responsible Pembroke Welsh corgi breeders screen their dogs for elbow and hip dysplasia, eye conditions, degenerative myelopathy, cardiac issues, and von Willebrand disease.
Toy and miniature poodles live long lives, typically between 10–18 years. Though they're generally free from health issues, too, breeders will screen their pups for hip dysplasia and eye problems. They can sometimes be susceptible to conditions that affect small dogs, including luxating patella (dislocated knee caps) and Legg-Calve-Perthes disease (a hip disorder). Like corgis, miniature and toy poodles can also easily become overweight because of their small stature.
All small dogs, including corgipoos, are at a higher risk of developing problems with their teeth, including dental disease. That's why it's so important for owners to tend to their corgipoo's dental needs on a regular basis, including regular brushing at home and professional cleaning sessions at the vet.
A veterinarian can also evaluate your dog and, during regular checkups, help you decide how much to feed a corgipoo based on her activity levels and size.
History
Though it's unclear when the first breeder decided to cross a miniature poodle with a corgi, we do know the histories of the corgipoo's two parent breeds.
Poodles hail from Germany, where they worked as duck-retrieving water dogs some 400 years ago. This breed's great swimming skills, high intelligence, and weather-resistant coat made poodles an ideal choice for duck hunters. Eventually, poodles made their way across Europe, where they lived with nobles and found jobs in the circus; miniature and toy poodles were developed from the standard size.
Corgis, meanwhile, developed from the sheep- and cattle-herding dogs of weavers in what is now northern Belgium. The weavers relocated to southwestern Wales at the invitation of Britain's Henry I and brought their dogs with them, thus giving rise to the Pembroke Welsh corgi. The breed's popularity skyrocketed thanks to Queen Elizabeth II, who has had more than 30 corgis since 1933.
Fun Facts
- Thanks to the low-shedding coats of their poodle parents, corgipoos may be a good fit for people who suffer from allergies. Though no dog is truly hypoallergenic, a corgipoo may be OK for your sniffling and sneezing family.
- Corgis are in high demand for hybrid breeds. They're also crossed with dachshunds (to make the dorgi), huskies (the horgi), and Pomeranians (the corgipom), just to name a few.
- Poodle mixes are also common hybrids. There are the ever-popular goldendoodles and Labradoodles, and more obscure breeds like Yorkie-poos, Cavapoos, and schnoodles.
- For an extra dose of corgipoo cuteness, follow Biscuit, Toby, Stout, and Fig.