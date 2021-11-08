Corgipoos get along well with other dogs, especially if they've been socialized from a young age. They can also be gentle with cats, particularly family cats they've been raised with, but it's always a good idea to supervise interactions between household pets until you're sure they're accustomed to one another. The same goes for kids, especially younger children, who may inadvertently be too rough with these diminutive dogs (though corgipoos typically love children!).