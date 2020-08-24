You might be most familiar with the long-haired “Lassie” collie, but there are, in fact, two kinds of collies. The rough collie has a long, flowing coat, giving it that elegant appearance. “This dog was bred with a harsh outer coat to protect them from the elements, and a soft inner coat to protect them and keep them warm,” says Patricia Caldwell, the breed education chairperson at the Collie Club of America. Smooth collies, on the other hand, were bred to help take animals to market and didn’t need the extra-long coat to protect them from the weather out in the hills. The shorter coat was also easier to care for.