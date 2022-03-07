10 Charming Cocker Spaniel Mixes That Will Surely Capture Your Heart
Let it be known that we at Daily Paws love all dog breeds equally with nary a shred of favoritism. That said, American cocker spaniels and English cocker spaniels are some of the most loving and bright cutie patooties around! These heritage sporting dogs were so named because of their ability to flush out woodcock and other game birds, but also know how to strut their stuff well in international shows and competitions.
If you're interested in cocker spaniel mixes as four-pawed family members, keep in mind the genetics roulette wheel offers many chances for a good dog in temperament, intelligence, appearance, and total huggability.
How Dog Parent Traits Influence Cocker Spaniel Mixes
Patrick Singletary, DVM, owns Good Dog Veterinary Care in Marietta, Ga. He recommends talking with breeders in-depth about their program to gain a better understanding of your potential pooch's longevity and possible medical issues.
"In genetics, a F1 hybrid refers to a breeding of two individuals to create a crossbreed or hybrid. For instance, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel bred with a miniature poodle will produce an F1 offspring, the Cavapoo," Singletary tells Daily Paws. "An F2 hybrid is created from breeding two F1 hybrids together: a F1 hybrid Cavapoo with another F1 hybrid Cavapoo creates an F2 Cavapoo. Knowing these intricacies is important because of inbreeding." He adds that he always talks with prospective pet owners about the health histories of both parent dog breeds so there's a clearer picture of what to expect.
One of the numerous problems with puppy mills is inbreeding, with little regard for the overall health of the offspring. A reputable breeding program tests for known health issues in both dog parents, and works with veterinarians and animal geneticists to mitigate the risks so each hybrid puppy lives a full and happy life—in fact, cockers alone can be your BFF (best fluffy friend!) for up to 15 years.
Since there are so many choices for cocker spaniel mixes, and we could look at photos of them all day long (and we often do!), we've compiled this fun list of just a few to give you an idea of all the sweet goodness they have to offer.
Cockapoo (Cocker Spaniel Poodle Mix)
Animal lovers with allergies get a raw deal, which is why some breeders in the 1960s thought the cockapoo hybrid, also called a cockerpoo, would be the best fuzzball solution. Smart miniature poodles are as hypoallergenic as dogs can be (never 100 percent) and don't shed much: valuable traits for a sensitive, family-lovin' pup who wants nothing more than to follow you around for play and stake a claim to all available lap space.
Golden Cocker (Golden Retriever Cocker Spaniel Mix)
If an official canine delegation had an ambassador, it would be a golden retriever. Friendly, bright, and quick with face licks, a frolicsome golden simply never met a stranger, so it's likely your golden cocker will be the consummate host and invite all the neighbors over for a rousing game of fetch and maybe a nice fruit plate afterward. This is also a dedicated doggo kiddos can't wait to share toys and games with every day.
Chi-Spaniel (Cocker Spaniel Chihuahua Mix)
Sugar and spice and everything nice, the Chi-spaniel is a high-spirited crossbreed that will tickle you with her sparkling personality. Chihuahuas, whose ancestors once pitter-patted across Mexican temple stone floors, are natural performers and love dazzling their audience with new tricks! A Chi-spaniel adores her fans … but isn't necessarily an automatic people pleaser, so consistent positive reinforcement training helps her star shine bright.
Bocker (Beagle Cocker Spaniel Mix)
An exuberant beagle is always a top dog pal for kids, because he's also gentle and kind. Add in the endearing temperament of a cocker spaniel, and you have an adorable bocker. Want a pooch to explore national parks with? Your bocker is eager to tag along. The dog park down the street suits him fine, too, or simply a fenced backyard, where he can sniff to his inherited hound heart's content.
Docker (Cocker Spaniel Dachshund Mix)
Another sought-after hound, the dachshund is a tenacious doggie parent, and supplies plenty of spark to her cocker spaniel mix offspring, the docker. Naturally affectionate and entertaining, dockers fully blossom with early socialization. Since one branch of their family tree is badger hunters, barking is in their job description. But dockers are mighty intelligent, too, and respond well to cues about when to alert you ("Squirrel!") and when to use their inside woofs.
Spanador (Cocker Spaniel Labrador Retriever Mix)
As with most crossbreed dogs, there's no way to predict exact traits, but having part cocker sweetness and part Labrador retriever adoration means a sporting spanador is probably all loyalty. He even likes cats! Also called cockadors or cockerdors, active families can't go wrong with spanadors. These pups keep the pace on hikes, walks, and other outings. As long as this easily-trainable pooch can enjoy the outdoors with you, there will be many memorable moments.
Cock-a-Tzu (Cocker Spaniel Shih Tzu Mix)
The perfect pup for apartments (or palaces), this Chinese shih tzu descendant never shies away from showing her love for her humans. She might experience separation anxiety if away from you for too long, so plan together time with at least 30 minutes daily of mental enrichment and exercise. After all, just because a cock-a-tzu is a small dog doesn't mean she'll laze around looking pretty all the time.
Cocker Collie (Border Collie Cocker Spaniel Mix)
If you need a little zip tang in your canine buddy, look out—the cocker collie has oodles of it. Their border collie parent, considered one of the smartest dog breeds around, almost ensures you'll have a whizbang wonder at solving puzzles and maybe even talking with buttons. Extra treats please! A cocker collie, no matter how mellow by nature, still needs much more exercise than the average pup, so outfit him with a proper harness and make every day together an adventure.
Cotralian (Australian Shepherd Cocker Spaniel Mix)
We're not totally certain your cotralian will possess the mad herding skills of her Australian shepherd lineage, but don't be surprised if you discover her toys and your shoes all neatly lined up. She'll be ready for ample cuddles and pats once she gets the job—whatever you assign to her—done. A coltralian is an intelligent companion for experienced pet parents, always eager for adventure and new activities, so if this describes you to a T, your new pup pal awaits!
Cockeranian (Cocker Spaniel Pomeranian Mix)
Call him a cockeranian, a cockerpom, or cockapom, just don't call him late for dinner! A spritely mix of Pomeranian sass and spaniel charm, the cockeranian is tiny but mighty. Clever with the right dash of mischief, this mix doesn't need really long walks but is a lively soul, happy taking life one playdate at a time. While grooming is never a chore with such a handsome pooch, he might inherit a double coat that requires more attention than most.