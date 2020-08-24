With an outgoing nature, cockapoos get along easily with everyone they meet. They’re a happy, friendly breed that will devote their lives to loving their families. Depending on how they’re raised, a cockapoo can be a couch potato or prefer romping outdoors. They enjoy playtime with children or other dogs, and will always be ready for some scratches after wearing themselves out. These dogs don’t discriminate, stranger or not, they’re expecting some attention and will give it right back. Cockapoos don’t do well alone and need to be near family at all times. According to the American Cockapoo Club, “These dogs may display affectionate behavior that borders on being ‘pushy,’ such as nudging your hand to be petted or ‘worming’ their way onto the furniture to be close to you.” This needy behavior may also mean following their owner to the kitchen, couch, or bathroom with expectant eyes.