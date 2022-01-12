Clumber Spaniel

But that doesn't mean they want to sleep all day! Clumber spaniels need daily exercise, at least a nice walk or 20–30 minutes of playtime, although they're certainly capable of even more activity. As far as endurance goes, Clumbers have it in spades and can keep trucking along at a moderate pace for hours on end—especially in cool or cold weather—making them good hiking companions (as long as the terrain isn't too challenging!). And if you have water nearby, you'll have one happy Clumber because these dogs love to swim! But leave them behind if you're running or biking; those high-impact pastimes can lead to injury.