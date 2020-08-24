At his biggest, the chow chow weighs upwards of 70 pounds and stands 20 inches tall at the shoulder. His poofy, regal looking mane can make him appear larger than he is. A male chow puppy can weigh over 40 pounds by the time he’s just 6 months old. Chows can have two different types of coats–rough or smooth. The rough coat is most characteristic, giving the pooch a built-in parka that’s very thick and wooly. The smooth coat is a denser, shorter version. Both types come in a variety of solid colors: red, cream, fawn, black, and blue. The eyes are always dark brown. With their bear-ish expressions and appearance, it’s no surprise people often compare them to panda bears. Their blue tongue is a unique feature of the chow chow, and while interesting to note, research has yet to explain the dog’s bluish-black mouth—only legends from ancient China. Today, the signature blue tongue is a breed standard requirement for a purebred chow chow.