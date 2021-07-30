Chorkies are a small-but-mighty cross between a Yorkshire terrier and a Chihuahua . Like their parent breeds, Chorkies may be tiny, but they don't act like it! With bold personalities and plenty of affection always at the ready for their humans, they make great companion animals for just about everyone—single professionals or families with kids , apartment-dwellers or those living in sprawling homes, first-time pup parents or experienced dog owners . These happy, adaptable dogs will gladly accompany their owners wherever they go.

"Chorkies are often described as cheerful, outgoing, and affectionate dogs," says Annette Louviere, DVM, veterinarian for Wisdom Panel . "They're eager to spend time with their families and tend to bond with their human companions."

Appearance

Because Chorkies are a hybrid breed of Yorkshire terriers and Chihuahuas, these dogs can have an array of varied appearances. Like their parent breeds, full-grown Chorkies—sometimes spelled "Chorky" or "Chorki"—tend to be small in stature , weighing in around 10 pounds and standing 6–9 inches tall.

tan and white chorkie standing outside in the grass looking at the camera

tan and white chorkie standing outside in the grass looking at the camera

Left: Because of their diverse parent breeds, there's no way to predict what a Chorkie puppy will look like. Even puppies in the same litter can look totally different! | Credit: ashok_baker / Getty