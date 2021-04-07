Gregory describes chiweenies as "small dogs with big dog personalities" who are steadfastly loyal and develop tight bonds with their owners. While the breed can be playful, affectionate, and cuddly lap dogs, chiweenies often reserve the sweeter side of their personalities for their owners. They tend to be suspicious of strangers, and may worry that their favorite toys, comfy bed, or yummy snacks will be kidnapped by these unfamiliar humans, Gregory says. Make sure to socialize your chiweenie early in life so he can learn to be comfortable around new people and in new situations.