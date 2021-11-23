What is a Chipoo? Affectionate, playful, and adorably compact, the Chipoo is a Chihuahua and poodle mix. As a crossbreed of two dogs with vastly different looks and personalities, consistency among Chipoos is hard to come by. But in general, they're small, lively, and absolutely love being a part of the family—so long as they can still maintain a bit of independence.

Ideally, she will inherit the poodle's intelligence , trainability, and allergen-friendly coat alongside the Chihuahua's tiny size and sassy personality—all of which can make her a wonderful choice for just about any family who's ready to give her the love and attention she craves, first-time dog owners included .

Appearance

The Chipoo size is a big part of this little dog's appeal. As a crossbreed of the Chihuahua and miniature or toy poodle , it's no surprise that the adult Chipoo tends to be quite small . A full-grown Chipoo generally weighs between 5–20 pounds.

While no dog is truly hypoallergenic, Chipoos who have their poodle parent's curly coat might be a good fit for people with dog allergies.

Silver and black Chipoo, Chihuahua Poodle mix, with poodle curls laying on his back in the grass

As a mixed breed , the Chipoo's appearance isn't as standardized as her purebred parent breeds; some may more closely resemble poodles while others take on a lot of Chihuahua characteristics. Most have brown eyes and a black nose, a plumed tail, feathering on their feet, and a medium-length coat. That coat, however, can be wiry, fluffy, wavy, or curly, and comes in nearly any color—or a blend of two or more hues. Often, they'll have erect ears to top off their playfully alert appearance.

As with other "poo" and "doodle" mixes , the Chipoo can be a low shedder due to her poodle parentage, which makes some Chipoos a good choice for those with allergies. However, regardless of any claims a breeder might make, you should keep in mind that no dog is truly hypoallergenic , and that's especially true with a crossbreed like this.

Temperament

With the Chipoo's small size, you might assume she'd be content as a lap dog all day, and it's true that she's likely to enjoy lots of snuggles. But this is still a spunky dog with plenty of energy, so she'll likely also enjoy following you around the house , playing with lots of toys , and barking to alert you of anything out of the ordinary.

The ideal Chipoo balances an independent nature with loyalty and affection toward her family. She's often a little wary of strangers, which makes it all the more important that you use positive reinforcement techniques to work with your pup from day one so she understands that not everything unfamiliar is necessarily scary.

Left: Chipoos are sassy, spunky, and smart. They're the perfect fit for most families and great companions for first-time pet parents. | Credit: Courtesy of arielroquee / Instagram