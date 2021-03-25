Shar-Pei (Chinese Shar-Pei)

After the People's Republic of China rose to power in 1949, the number of dogs as a whole dwindled, according to the CSPCA, and only a few shar-pei remained. By 1973, the breed was nearly extinct. That's when Hong Kong businessman Matgo Law began reaching out to the international community to save the breed. As a result, Life Magazine ran an issue in the late 1970s with a shar-pei on the cover, and soon dog fanciers in the U.S. were eager to own what the Guinness Book of World Records had named "the world's rarest dog breed." Their $3,000 per puppy price tag only served to make them a true status symbol.