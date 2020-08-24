Chinese Crested

Hairless crested pups can still have varying amounts of fur, depending on how strongly the gene presents itself, with most commonly having fur around all four feet, the end of the tail, and the crest on the head. Hairless cresteds who have more hair will often be trimmed or shaved down to just these points as well. Being almost the only hair they have, the crest on hairless dogs tends to be a dramatic flair and, depending on the amount and style of trimming, the crest can give a dog a look that falls anywhere between “1980s metal band” and “I’d like to speak to a manager.”