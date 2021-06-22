Central Asian shepherds are large, fluffy dogs who make loyal companions. Evolving naturally over the past 5,000 years, they're instinctual overseers of whatever is in their territory, including livestock, human family members, and other pets. You may also hear this intelligent breed referred to as Central Asian ovcharka, alabai, or alabay.

Though they're confident and independent, Central Asian shepherds love being around their owners. They'll happily curl up on the floor next to you as you watch TV or spend the day outside in the yard, keeping a watchful eye over the neighborhood as you work in the garden. Because of their large size and their willful tendencies, these rare dogs are best for more experienced dog owners .

"The Central Asian shepherd dog is a very large, strong, very smart, very tough, very courageous working dog," says Sarah Wooten, DVM and veterinarian at Pumpkin Pet Insurance . "These dogs were originally livestock guardian dogs, and their size, courage, and hardy nature served them well as they protected livestock from predators."

Appearance

The first thing you'll notice about a Central Asian shepherd dog is his large size. These are substantial dogs, weighing between 88-110 pounds and standing 25.5-27.5 inches tall. Central Asian shepherds have large, rectangular heads that are in proportion with the rest of their big bodies.

Their thick, oval-shaped ears are medium-sized and naturally hang down the sides of their heads. Central Asian shepherd dog ears are typically cropped and their tails are docked when they are puppies-in fact, it's very rare to come across an uncropped Central Asian shepherd. However, both practices are controversial. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association , ear cropping and tail docking are often done for purely cosmetic reasons and have no proven health benefits for the animal.

They have fluffy coats made up of coarse, straight hair that comes in nearly all colors and combinations, except for blue or brown and liver. The Central Asian shepherd's big, soulful eyes are oval-shaped and moderately deep-set. Their eye color runs the gamut from hazel to dark brown, but their eye rims are typically black. These dogs are often described as having a confident, dignified look.

Temperament

The Central Asian shepherd temperament is independent and self-assured, thanks to their long history of protecting livestock and people within their territory. But though they are confident and content with being alone, these dogs are far from aloof-they're loving and faithful to their family members.

These dogs are known for their high capacity for work. When confronted with large predators, they typically behave courageously, which has historically made them a popular choice on farms and ranches with sheep, goats, chickens, horses, and cattle.

Left: Those sweet eyes show their soft side! As gentle giants, Central Asian shepherds tend to be calm and patient around children in their family. | Credit: tynza / Adobe Stock