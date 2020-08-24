Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

One of the things that makes the Cavalier King Charles such a great family dog, is their ludicrous level of adaptability. Spaniels at heart, they love to run and play and will do well with games of fetch or chase, as well as obedience, agility, and field competitions. However, for more sedentary owners or seniors with mobility issues, the Cavalier is every bit as happy to blow all that off and live the life of a couch potato. This does, however, put the onus on their owner to adjust the Cavalier’s food intake to match the kind of family dog they want him to be. Cavaliers can and will put on too much weight if you let them, so adjusting the calorie levels for dogs who aren’t going to be running around as much will help keep them healthy and happy.