“Cavachons require a lot of attention from their owners as they enjoy the company of others and do not prefer to be alone,” Tracey says. Therefore, Cavachons are great family dogs and wonderful companions for young children. They’ll eagerly join in on kids’ games or sit in their laps. They also tend to be tolerant of noise and commotion, though young children should be taught not to pick up a Cavachon on their own since the small dogs can be fragile.