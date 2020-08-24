Catahoula Leopard Dog

Catahoulas are companion dogs, rather than family dogs, because they are not happy lounging around. They need to be in a setting where they can indulge in their natural inclinations of hunting and herding. If you don’t happen to live on a ranch or in the woods, Catahoulas will do well in houses with large, fenced yards, or other places where they can get about an hour’s worth of strenuous exercise every day. They also do well in agility, herding, and obedience competitions that help keep both their bodies and minds active and engaged. So, the ideal owner is patient, confident, and able to offer the dog plenty of exercise.