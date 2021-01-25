We've talked about the snout and the ears—now let's take a peek at the rear! Corgi butts are a source of online comic relief because of their undeniable cuteness, but this is where you'll immediately notice the Cardigan Welsh corgi and the Pembroke difference: Cardigans have poofy fox-like tails, and Pembrokes often have docked tails. And although these two dogs look quite similar in their stocky body shape, Cardigans are a bit larger, with more angled hips. Another key aspect of these cousins is they actually come from different canine families. The American Kennel Club (AKC) notes that Cardigans are the oldest of the two by 2,000 years, descending from German teckel lineage. Pembrokes are descendants of Nordic spitz breeds.