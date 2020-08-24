With a deep lineage as guard dogs and hunters, the cane corso temperament is calm, sensitive, and serious. Cane corsi—the plural of cane corso—can become territorial with age, so early socialization with people and other dogs is important. In fact, Derse says that she and many vets she knows are cautious around the dog, because cane corso behavior can be unpredictable. “For me, personally, and all the other hospitals I’ve ever been in, if a cane corso walks in the door, everybody is particularly diligent,” she says. “That’s not saying there haven’t been ones that would lick your face and are very friendly. But I would say overall, they’re a little bit more of a breed that is known to be aggressive.”