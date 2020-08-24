Cairn Terrier

Cairn terriers are adaptable pups who can do well in homes or even apartments, so long as they get their daily exercise needs met. Though small, they do have lots of energy, so regular walks or visits to the dog park are a must. If left alone for many hours at a time, cairns can become destructive—so this might not be the best dog to bring home if you’re out of the house all day. Be sure your backyard is fenced in, as cairns can easily get distracted by small animals and run off to chase them, thanks to their hunting instincts.