Bulldog (English Bulldog or British Bulldog)

You know a classic English bulldog when you see one. He is characteristically big-boned, goofy, and full of love. Although they were originally bred as fighting dogs—and later became a worldwide symbol for toughness and tenacity—the bulldog evolved into a gentle, family oriented dog who just wants to watch the world go by from the comfort of his bed.

You're also likely to see this handsome breed on TV, patrolling the sideline at a college football or basketball games, or in the movies, famously trying to keep an inflated Aunt Marge from floating away . It's no wonder you find them everywhere, the bulldog is the fifth-most popular breed in America .

Left: The bulldog's low, thick stature is a result of intentional breeding. When being used to fight bulls, their stocky, hugging-the-ground frame made it more difficult for the bulls to flip them. | Credit: Andrés Castro Socolich/EyeEm/Getty

Center: The bulldog's shortened snout can literally make it impossible to fit his full tongue in his mouth comfortably, which is why you'll often see them with tongues hanging out and goofy smiles. | Credit: Getty