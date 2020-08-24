Bull Terrier

There are a few health issues to consider for bull terriers. Hereditary nephritis is a severe form of kidney disease that can be found in bull terriers even from an early age. The disease causes the kidneys to malfunction and often a dog suffering from this affliction will not live to be older than three. Because they have a piebald coat, bull terriers can have hearing issues ranging from partial to total deafness. They can still lead relatively normal lives with special training and handling. Their unique coat, especially for all white bull terriers, can also lead to contact allergies and other skin issues such as rashes, sores, and irritations. Bull terriers may also suffer from heart disease which is typically indicated by a heart murmur. Their distinctive eyes are also prone to lens luxation which may be treatable with medication or surgery, but may also lead to eye removal. And as mentioned, bull terriers are likely to deal with OCD in the form of spinning, or chasing their tail for hours on end if left unchecked. It may be treatable with medications like phenobarbitol, anafranil, or Prozac for extreme cases or simply eliminating boredom for milder cases.