Grooming needs vary for the two types of this breed. The smooth-coated type requires only a weekly brushing and the occasional bath, except during seasonal shedding (usually in the spring and the fall) when daily bushing is advised for the week or so that it takes for them to lose their coat. The rough-coated Brussels griffon does not shed but does have slightly higher grooming needs. To stay neat and tidy, that adorable beard and shaggier hair require clipping by either a groomer or by their owner. And this type of coat will benefit from more regular brushing.