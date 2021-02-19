Brittany (Brittany Spaniel)

These sensitive souls don't make good kennel dogs; Brittanys like to be near their people, so the more adventures you embark upon together, the happier you'll make your pup. Brittanys can be exceptional running buddies, and if you're not a runner bringing your Brittany along as you bike or hike will give her a chance to stretch those long legs. Just make sure you've mastered a heel or recall command if you're in an area where they're allowed to go off-leash. Once your Britt is old enough, dog sports such as agility can be a great way for the two of you to bond while blowing off some steam. This breed loves sticking by you on adventures and can tolerate hunting in the snow, but because their coat isn't the thickest, they shouldn't be left outside for long periods. If you're uncomfortable in the weather, assume your Brittany is, too. And though they love to be on the move, always keep watch for telltale signs your Brittany is getting a little too much exercise.