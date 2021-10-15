Briards are large dogs that reach up to 27 inches tall and weigh between 55–100 pounds. Their coats are their most distinctive features. The briard has a fine undercoat and coarse, hard outercoat that lies flat in three colors: black, tawny, or black and grey. Their hair is longer on their heads, forming a natural (and trendy) center part that frames their dark eyes. On their other end is a well-feathered tail that's ready to wag at the first mention of walkies.