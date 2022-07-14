Bracco Italiano

"We don't expect every single person who is going to own a Bracco to be a hunter, but they really do thrive in a household where they get to do what they're meant to do," Inman says. "I encourage new owners, even if they have no real background in hunting or interest in hunting, to try to find a mentor or someone who can get them exposed to that side of the breed. Almost every owner who ends up getting involved and seeing their dogs work are very, very happy that they went that extra mile to do so."