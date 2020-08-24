Boykins are relatively healthy dogs, with very low instances of many of the ailments that are common to other dogs. There are, however, two health concerns to be aware of. First of all, Boykins have a very high susceptibility to hip dysplasia, with nearly 30 percent of the breed suffering from the condition. Because the breed is so new, that number has been dropping in recent years as the Boykin Spaniel Foundation has worked with breeders and veterinarians on selectively breeding the trait out of the dogs. But for now, it is still an issue that an alarming number of Boykins deal with in their later years.