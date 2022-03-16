It's difficult to know which personality traits are most likely to come through in a new crossbreed like the boxerdoodle. But it's worth noting that boxers don't do well when left alone for long periods of time, and poodles, too, can develop separation anxiety. So this is not a furry friend you should leave alone all day, every day. If they become bored or lonely, they'll find a way to let you know—and chances are good that you won't be thrilled.