"Although crate training takes some patience and persistence, it pays off in huge dividends later as boxers grow and become accustomed to their crates, often voluntarily going in them to sleep even when their owners are home, as they come to feel safe and secure in them," he says. "Which is the feeling an owner has as well when leaving them alone, knowing they can't get into trouble or inadvertently harm themselves when left alone to explore a house full of potential dangers."