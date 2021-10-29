As a hybrid dog , the boxador can vary in size depending on which parent breed she takes after the most. She will likely stand about 2 feet tall and weigh between 50–80 pounds. At her best, every inch of the boxador is filled with exuberance and love. She will need an active owner who can match her endless stamina, and she will be happiest when kept close to her people.

Appearance

The boxador is perpetually ready to play. Her toned, muscular body is frequently in motion, often chasing a ball or trying to start a friendly game of tug-of-war.

With their droopy jowls and smiley eyes, boxadors radiate love for their humans.

Depending on how much she takes after her boxer lineage, she will likely have a relatively squared head and loose jowls. Even if she has the longer snout of the Labrador retriever, she will likely still have droopy jowls. Because of this, she might be prone to drooling —especially when she gets excited.

Both of her parent breeds are large dogs , so your boxador will grow up into a big bundle of energy. The boxador is expressive with her eyes and ears, often looking at you with a longing glance and perked up ears to tell you she's ready to go for a long walk .

If she takes after her boxer side, her coat will be short and won't shed much . However, because a Labrador's coat can range from short to medium in length, a boxador will likely experience seasonal shedding . The boxador can come in a mix of colors, with the dominant shades being fawn, brown, black, or brindle . And while it's not guaranteed, the boxador often has a white patch on her chest and a muzzle of black fur.

Temperament

The boxador's personality is a blend of the outgoing Labrador and the playful boxer. This means the mixed breed is ideal for many on-the-go families, as long as you make sure you have time to play with your boxador every day.

Left: Boxador pups have nearly limitless energy. They'll happily join your for an all-day hike or a high-energy run around the neighborhood. | Credit: Courtesy of michenelson / Instagram