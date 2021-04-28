Large and powerful with a shaggy, weather-proof double coat, the Bouvier des Flandres is a dog who can do it all. He was bred to be a versatile and hard-working farmhand, doing everything from herding livestock to churning butter (yep, you heard that right). Even as a family pet, he's happiest when given a job to do. And with a Bouvier in the house, you'll have a job to do as well—keeping his coat groomed and his distinctive beard clean is practically a 9–5 position, requiring time, patience, and a little elbow grease.

Appearance

With a thick, heavy beard and mustache, naturally tousled-looking coat, and overall commanding presence, the Bouvier des Flandres makes quite the first impression. And that's on top of his staggering size— this large dog breed can weigh 70–110 pounds. Add in his shaggy eyebrows and triangular ears, and, as they say, it's a look.

Traditionally, the giant Bouvier des Flandres' ears are cropped, though the practice is controversial. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association , ear cropping is typically done for cosmetic reasons and has no proven health benefits. Plus, the procedure can be painful!

His signature coat , which comes in colors including black, fawn, salt and pepper, and brindle, has two distinct layers: An outer coat with rough, coarse fur, and a fine, dense undercoat. Put them together and you've got serious water-resistance—and a recipe for major mats if you don't take his grooming needs seriously. That rough coat might keep out water, but it rarely meets dirt and debris it doesn't want to take home.

Despite all that fur, his coat is low-dander and doesn't shed much . And while no dog is truly hypoallergenic , the Bouvier is considered the largest allergy-friendly breed and might be a good choice for some who sneeze around dogs.

Temperament

The Bouvier des Flandres was bred to work, and he's happiest when he has a job to do. "They were the working farmer's dog who was put in charge when the farmer left, and they took that job seriously," says Pilar Kuhn, owner of La Chanson Bouviers in Southern California.

Bouviers are a member of the herding group , but their skills don't end with rounding up sheep. This versatile breed has impressive endurance and a long resume: He pulled carts, watched over livestock, and kept strangers off his owner's property. With all his talents, the Bouvier des Flandres is an independent spirit and not the right dog for everyone—especially first-time dog owners .

Left: Bouvier des Flandres puppies are adorable fluff balls that, like with all breeds, need ample socialization and training so they can be comfortable in new situations as adults. | Credit: Picsoftheday / Shutterstock